Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Knights of Columbus 1057 in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Carle Clinic in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, in the Conference Room, 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon.

To donate, contact Sandia Beals at 217-258-5998 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store or a mug with your blood type on it.

The following Red Cross Blood drives have also been announced:

1-5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Charleston

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, Burgess Osborne Auditorium, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, Mattoon

7:30-11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, The Villas of Holly Brook & Reflection Memory Care, Charleston.

For more information about these or other upcoming Red Cross Blood drives, contact Julie Bly, American Red Cross Blood Services at julie.bly@redcross.org