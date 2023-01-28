Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.
Eastern Illinois University will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at 1720 7th St., inside the University Ballroom.
To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will host a community blood drive, organized by ImpactLife, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 1004 Health Center Drive, inside the Center for Healthy Living Studio Room
To donate, contact Leann Brackney at 217-238-4076 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70272 to locate the drive.
Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.
ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or a "Changing the World" T-shirt.
