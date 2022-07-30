 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Charleston Elks Lodge 623 will host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 720 6th St. inside the meeting room.

To donate, contact Travis Swope at 217-549 3455 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71210 to locate the drive.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at 2512 Hurst Drive, inside the conference room.

To donate, contact Sandia Beals at 217-238-5998 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required. 

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store.

