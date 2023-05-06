MATTOON — The following Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Coles County.
- May 8: Mattoon Eagles Club, co-sponsored by Mattoon Kiwanis Club and Mattoon Rotary Club, 1-5 p.m.
- May 10: First United Methodist Church, Mattoon, 8 a.m.-noon.
- May 10: Villas of Hollybrook & Reflection Memory Care, Charleston, 7:30-11:30 a.m.
- May 15: East Harrison Church of God, Charleston, 1-5 p.m.
- May 19: Charleston Carnegie Public Library, noon-4 p.m.
- May 25: Charleston First Church of God, 1-5 p.m.
- May 26: Burgess Osborn Auditorium, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church Mattoon, 1-5 p.m.
For more information about these or future Red Cross Blood Drives, contact Julie Bly at julie.bly@redcross.org.
