MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Eastern Illinois University will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 11:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1720 7th St. inside the donor bus between the Doudna and the Union.

Appointments are required. To donate, contact mclaingen@eiu.edu or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive.

Impactlife will also hold a blood drive from 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Rural King Store Support Center at 4216 DeWitt Ave.

To donate, register with ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71332 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Red Cross Blood drives will also be held at the following locations:

Sept. 13, Charleston Carnegie Public Library, 6th Street, noon-4 p.m.

Sept. 14, Mattoon Eagles Club, 1917 Oak Ave., 1-5 p.m.

Sept. 26, Burgess-Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, 1-5 p.m.

Sept. 27, EIU Ballroom, 2nd floor, west wing, Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union, Charleston, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sept. 28, Charleston First Church of God, 1225 Montgomery Drive,

1-5 p.m.

For more information about Red Cross Blood Drives contact Tara Field at tara.field@redcross.org