Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Three upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.
Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1720 7th St, inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.
To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit
www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive.
Carle Clinic in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Conference Room, 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon.
To donate, contact Sandia Beals at 217-258-5998 or visit
www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.
Charleston Elks Lodge 623 will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 720 6th St., inside the meeting room.
To donate, contact Travis Swope at 217-549 3455 or visit
www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71210 to locate the drive.
You may also call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 to schedule.
Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through
www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a $10 gift card. Donors at the EIU blood drive also will receive a voucher for a free game of bowling at the EIU Union bowling alley.
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
1984: Larry Kniepkamp weighs custom-blended tobacco for a customer of the Darby Pipe Shop. He custom builds briar pipes for his customers.
file photo
Depot
1980: Mattoon railroad depot.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery
1987: This city backs its patriotic reputation with plenty of granite and bronze. For its size, 20,000 population, Mattoon has an unusually large number of monuments dedicated to those who died or served in wars. There are about 20 such memorials in or near Mattoon.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
1988: the last major repairs on the mausoleum in Dodge Grove Cemetery wre done in 1938. Since then, time and vandals had taken their toll.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
1973: A small white marker tells all that is known for sure about the occupant of this grave in an isolated corner. This year the small Confederate flag that usually stands next to the American flag was missing. The reason for its disappearance is not known.
file photo
Friendship Garden
1987: Do Homann displays one of the garden's fixtures. For 25 years Friendship Garden has been a haven for a variety of birds, trees, flowers and plants. The garden founded by Helen Douglas Hart, takes up a quarter-city-block south of downtown.
file photo
General Electric
1984: Tami Shull, as facilitator, keeps the discussion on track in the quality circle at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Mattoon.
file photo
General Electric
1987: General Electric's Mattoon Lamp Plant.
file photo
Housing Trailers
1945: This is just one of the trailer camps that have been shoe-horned into any sort of vacant space Mattoon can find.
file photo
Hulman Warehouse fire
1981: The former Hulman & Co. warehouse near downtown Mattoon was destroyed.
file photo
