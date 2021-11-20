Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Three upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1720 7th St, inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive.

Carle Clinic in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Conference Room, 2512 Hurst Drive, Mattoon.

To donate, contact Sandia Beals at 217-258-5998 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71030 to locate the drive.

Charleston Elks Lodge 623 will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 720 6th St., inside the meeting room.

To donate, contact Travis Swope at 217-549 3455 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71210 to locate the drive.

You may also call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 to schedule.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a $10 gift card. Donors at the EIU blood drive also will receive a voucher for a free game of bowling at the EIU Union bowling alley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.