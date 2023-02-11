MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Knights of Columbus 1057 will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Oakland High School will host a blood drive, sponsored by the student council, from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 410 N. Logan Ave.

Use code 70294 to locate the drive.

Mattoon High School will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at 2521 Walnut Ave., inside the new gym.

To donate, contact Vinnie Walk at 217-238-7881 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70655 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required for all ImpactLife donations.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or a tee-shirt

The following Red Cross Blood drives have also been announced:

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1-5 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, Charleston

Monday, Feb. 20, 1-5 p.m., Home Church, Charleston

Monday, Feb. 27, 7:30-11:30 a.m., The Villas of Holly Brook & Reflection Memory Care, Charleston

For more information about these or other upcoming Red Cross Blood drives, contact Julie Bly, American Red Cross Blood Services at julie.bly@redcross.org