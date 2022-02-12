Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Knights of Columbus 1057 in Mattoon will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Eastern Illinois University will host a community blood drive, sponsored by Alpha Epsilon Delta and Eta Sigma Gamma, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at 1720 7th St, inside the Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a gift card.

