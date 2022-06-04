Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Charleston Elks Lodge 623 will host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at 720 6th Street.

To donate, contact Travis Swope at 217-549 3455 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71210 to locate the drive.

Knights of Columbus 1057 in Mattoon will host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave., Mattoon.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or bonus points to be used in the donor store.

