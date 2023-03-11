MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 in Mattoon will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 1212 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, inside the Moose Room.

To donate, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 71294 to locate the drive.

Appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or a "Changing the World" T-shirt.

Additionally, the following Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled.

March 13: Riddle Elementary, Mattoon, 2-6 p.m.

March 17: Charleston Carnegie Public Library, sponsored by Charleston Kiwanis Club, noon–4 p.m.

March 20: East Harrison Church of God, Charleston, 1-5 p.m.

March 24: Burgess Osborne Auditorium, Mattoon. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church Mattoon, 1-5 p.m.

March 24: Carl Sandburg Elementary, Charleston, 2-6 p.m.

March 28: EIU – Lawson Hall, 1-5 p.m.