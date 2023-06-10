MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Knights of Columbus 1057 will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 18, at 312 N. 20th St., Mattoon.

Appointments are required. To donate, contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org/group and use code 71250 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a gift card or bonus points to use in the rewards store.

Red Cross blood drives

The following Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in Coles County.

June 12, Home Church in Charleston, 1-5 p.m.

June 19, Oakland Fire Department and EMS, 1-5 p.m.

June 21, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston, 1-5 p.m.

For more information about these or future Red Cross Blood Drives, contact Julie Bly at julie.bly@redcross.org.