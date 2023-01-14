Blood drives scheduled in Coles County

MATTOON — Community blood drives have been announced.

Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 in Mattoon will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1212 Broadway Ave., Mattoon, inside the banquet hall.

To donate, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 71294 to locate the drive.

Eastern Illinois University will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 1720 7th St, inside Donor Bus between Doudna and the Union.

To donate, contact Sam Laingen at 217-581-5000 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70305 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for an eGift card or a "Changing the World" T-shirt.