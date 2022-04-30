 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drives scheduled in Mattoon

MATTOON — Upcoming blood drives, organized by ImpactLife, have been announced.

Mattoon Moose Lodge 803 in Mattoon will host a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at 1212 Broadway Ave, Mattoon.

All donors will receive a wristband to provide free entry to hear the Feudin’ Hillbillys Band play on May 15 at the Moose Lodge.

To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71294 to locate the drive.

Mattoon High School will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the new gym.

To donate, contact Vinnie Walk at 217-238-7881 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70655 to locate the drive.

Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a T-shirt or a gift card.

