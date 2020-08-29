Charleston Elks Lodge #623 to host blood drive

CHARLESTON — Citing an urgent need for blood donors to step forward in support of the local blood supply, Charleston Elks Lodge #623 will host a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 12th 2020. The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Charleston Elks Lodge #623, 720 6th St. Charleston, IL.
The need for additional donors is being driven by a high number of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors may schedule an appointment with by calling Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center / Central Illinois Community Blood Center / Community Blood Services of Illinois at (800) 747-5401, scheduling online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).
The Blood Center projects it will lose nearly 20,000 donations from cancelled blood drives between March and August of this year. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations that host mobile blood drives have been forced to cancel or postpone events due to temporary closures, work from home policies, and other factors,” said Amanda Hess, MVRBC Director, Donor and Public Relations. In March and April, local hospitals reduced patient care options to prioritize response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By postponing elective surgeries, demand for blood components dropped by approximately 40 percent compared with normal levels. But increasing levels of activity at local hospitals has increased the demand for blood.
Hospitals are now supporting additional patient care options they had previously postponed, such as joint replacement and other elective surgery, and have seen ongoing use of blood components for trauma, urgent surgery, cancer treatment, and other critical care throughout the pandemic.
To maintain a safe, hygienic environment at Donor Centers and blood drives:
• All staff and donors are now required to wear a face covering while inside Donor Centers or participating in a mobile blood drive. Paper masks will be provided for those who arrive without their own mask or facial covering.
• Donors are now required to make appointments for donation. To maintain social distancing and appropriate donor flow, walk-ins will only be accepted when an appointment slot is available.
• Potential donors who in the last 14 days have been within 6 feet of someone who has a COVID-19 infection or is being tested for the virus for greater than 15 minutes without use of personal protective equipment are asked to refrain from donation.
• Prior to donation, donors are screened for symptoms of illness (body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level all are checked, and the donor completes a pre-donation Donor History Questionnaire).
• When possible, donors are asked to complete the Donor History Questionnaire online on the same day as their donation (see www.bloodcenter.org/EarlyQ)
• Staff have added space between chairs in screening areas and in the post-donation refreshment area. Between donations, staff wipe down chairs and surfaces to maintain a safe, hygienic environment.
About Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), based in Davenport, Iowa, serves 115 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. The Blood Center’s service region extends from southwestern Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. The 501(c)(3) not-for-profit blood center was established in 1974 and operates as Central Illinois Community Blood Center (Springfield, Illinois) and Community Blood Services of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana, Illinois).
For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and visit the Blood Center's social media channels: www.facebook.com/MVRBC, www.twitter.com/willyougive, www.youtube.com/MVRBC, and www.instagram.com/willyougive/.
