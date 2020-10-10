Charleston Sons of the American Legion No. 93 to host blood drive

CHARLESTON — Citing an urgent need for blood donors to support the local blood supply, recently chartered Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93 will host a blood drive Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charleston VFW Post 1592, 1821 20th St., Charleston.

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93 received its charter on Jan. 25, and given the national pandemic is honored to host this drive as its first service project.

The need for additional donors is driven by a high number of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center/Central Illinois Community Blood Center/Community Blood Services of Illinois at (800)-747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

The Blood Center projects it will lose nearly 20,000 donations from cancelled blood drives between March and September of this year. In March and April, local hospitals reduced patient care options to prioritize response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With elective surgeries resuming, for example, joint replacement, growing levels of activity at local hospitals has increased the demand for blood.

To maintain a safe, hygienic environment at the Blood Drive: