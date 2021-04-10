Charleston Sons of the American Legion to host blood drive

CHARLESTON — Citing an urgent need for blood donors to support the local blood supply, the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93, Charleston will host a blood drive Saturday, April 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charleston VFW Post 1592, 1821 20th St, Charleston.

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93 received its charter on January 25, 2020, and given the national pandemic is honored to host this drive as its second service project.

The need for additional donors is driven by a high number of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling the Blood Center, 217-367-2202 or online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

To maintain a safe, hygienic environment at the Blood Drive: