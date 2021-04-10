Charleston Sons of the American Legion to host blood drive

CHARLESTON — Citing an urgent need for blood donors to support the local blood supply, the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93, Charleston will host a blood drive Saturday, April 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charleston VFW Post 1592, 1821 20th St, Charleston.
Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93 received its charter on January 25, 2020, and given the national pandemic is honored to host this drive as its second service project.
The need for additional donors is driven by a high number of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors may schedule an appointment by calling the Blood Center, 217-367-2202 or online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).
To maintain a safe, hygienic environment at the Blood Drive:
- All staff and donors are now required to wear a face covering while inside. Paper masks will be provided for those who arrive without their own.
- Donors are now required to make appointments for donation. To maintain social distancing and appropriate donor flow, walk-ins will only be accepted when an appointment slot is available.
- Potential donors who within the last 14 days have been within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes without use of personal protective equipment who has the COVID-19 infection or is being tested for the virus are asked to refrain from donation.
- Prior to donation, donors are screened for symptoms of illness (body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level are all checked, and the donor further completes a pre-donation Donor History Questionnaire).
- When possible, donors are asked to complete the Donor History Questionnaire online on the same day as their donation (www.bloodcenter.org/EarlyQ).
- Staff have added space between chairs in screening areas and in the post-donation refreshment area. Between donations, staff wipe down chairs and surfaces to maintain a safe, hygienic environment.
For further information about the Blood Drive or the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 93, e-mail salsquadron93@gmail.com and/or visit Facebook at "Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #93".