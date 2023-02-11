CHARLESTON — The Charleston TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) group will celebrate 56 years in February. TOPS is a nonprofit, noncommercial weight loss support group that meets Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at Moriarty Hall, 9th & Madison.

TOPS meets weekly for weigh-ins and a short program presented by a member. They also incorporate fun contests, and occasionally feature outside speakers on a health-related topic.

Membership is only $37 per year and dues are $3 per month. The first meeting is free.