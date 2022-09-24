Coldwell Banker to host Red Cross Blood Drive

MATTOON — Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Burgess Osborne Auditorium in Mattoon.
To donate, you can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter, BurgessOsborne. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Each presenting donor will receive a $10 Chamber Buck$ certificate and will be entered in a drawing for one of three $50 Chamber Buck$ certificates. Pizza will also be available to presenting donors.
