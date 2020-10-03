Coles Co. Health Department cites importance of flu shots

CHARLESTON — This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot.

Each season, millions of Americans are sickened with flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and tens of thousands die. This season we are also battling COVID-19, another virus that can cause severe respiratory illness.

While a vaccine for COVID-19 is still under development, there is a vaccine for flu that has been proven to be safe and effective over the past 50 years. Getting a flu vaccine can help you avoid co-infection with COVID-19 and flu.

Public health officials recommend everyone six months of age and older should get the seasonal flu vaccine. The vaccine is available in either a flu shot, or in a nasal spray. Talk with a health care provider about what type is most appropriate for you. More information on the types of flu vaccine can be found on the CDC website.

In addition to getting your flu vaccine, IDPH recommends following the 3 W’s for both COVID-19 and influenza.

Wash your hands

Watch your distance

Wear your mask