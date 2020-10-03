 Skip to main content
Coles Co. Health Department cites importance of flu shots
Coles Co. Health Department cites importance of flu shots

CHARLESTON — This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot.

Each season, millions of Americans are sickened with flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and tens of thousands die. This season we are also battling COVID-19, another virus that can cause severe respiratory illness.

While a vaccine for COVID-19 is still under development, there is a vaccine for flu that has been proven to be safe and effective over the past 50 years. Getting a flu vaccine can help you avoid co-infection with COVID-19 and flu.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Impulse control and your child

Public health officials recommend everyone six months of age and older should get the seasonal flu vaccine. The vaccine is available in either a flu shot, or in a nasal spray. Talk with a health care provider about what type is most appropriate for you. More information on the types of flu vaccine can be found on the CDC website.

In addition to getting your flu vaccine, IDPH recommends following the 3 W’s for both COVID-19 and influenza.

  • Wash your hands
  • Watch your distance
  • Wear your mask

Many of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are the same, such as fever and cough, but there are some differences. If you have symptoms of either flu or COVID-19, self-isolate and contact a health care provider. They can talk with you about testing and other measures you should be taking.

Your best protection against flu is the flu vaccine. Please get yours today and avoid co-infection with COVID-19.

