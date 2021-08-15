Coles County added 154 COVID cases in past week

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 154 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 7-Aug. 14.

The health department reported 103 cases over the previous week of July 31-Aug. 6.

This week's new numbers continue a growing trend seen over the last several weeks, seeing 63 cases for July 24-30, 35 from July 17-37, and 10 for July 8-9.

"Coles County is experiencing the surge of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is highly contagious," the health department said in a statement.

The health department recorded its first case of the Delta variant, a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus known to be more transmissible, on July 28.

"Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, and get vaccinated," the health department said.

The county has seen a total of 6,314 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic; 6,047 have recovered, 166 are recovering and 101 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 21,334 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including 92 additional deaths, since reporting last Friday, Aug. 6.