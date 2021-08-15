 Skip to main content
Coles County added 154 COVID cases in past week

The latest numbers show COVID cases have climbed to six-month high in the U.S. The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 95,000. The delta variant has driven cases up nearly five times compared to a month ago. The Biden administration said seven states Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi make up about half of the country's cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Those states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and highest levels of community transmission.

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported 154 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 7-Aug. 14. 

The health department reported 103 cases over the previous week of July 31-Aug. 6.

This week's new numbers continue a growing trend seen over the last several weeks, seeing 63 cases for July 24-30, 35 from July 17-37, and 10 for July 8-9.

"Coles County is experiencing the surge of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is highly contagious," the health department said in a statement. 

The health department recorded its first case of the Delta variant, a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus known to be more transmissible, on July 28.

"Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, and get vaccinated," the health department said.

The county has seen a total of 6,314 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic; 6,047 have recovered, 166 are recovering and 101 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 21,334 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including 92 additional deaths, since reporting last Friday, Aug. 6.

