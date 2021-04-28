Coles County sees 10 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Ten more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the most recent seven-day case average for the county is 3.8%. It said the average rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.8%.

The county has also now reached the 25% mark for the portion of its population that’s been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the release.

It also said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,755.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 68 are recovering from the disease and 5,589 have recovered, the release said.