Coles County sees 10 new COVID-19 cases
Gov. J.B. Pritzker describes the criteria for moving the state into the "bridge phase," a period of lessened COVID-19 restrictions before the final phase of the state's reopening plan, and explains why Illinois hasn't yet met the standards.

CHARLESTON — Ten more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the most recent seven-day case average for the county is 3.8%. It said the average rate for the state region that includes Coles County is 2.8%.

The county has also now reached the 25% mark for the portion of its population that’s been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the release.

It also said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,755.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 68 are recovering from the disease and 5,589 have recovered, the release said.

The last death of a county resident from COVID-19 was reported on March 29 and the county’s total number of deaths from the disease remains at 94.

In Wednesday’s release, health department officials urged continued following of precautions including wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

