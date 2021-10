CHARLESTON — Fifteen new COVID infections have been reported in Coles County, the health department said Tuesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 8,078 since the pandemic started.

Of that total, 7,849 are recovered. There are 122 deceased and 118 active cases, the department said.

A total of 20,320 county resdients are vaccinated, or about 39% of the population. The statewide number of vaccinated individuals is 63%.

