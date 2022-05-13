Coles Progressives to host reproductive justice rally Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Coles Progressives will hold a second reproductive justice rally in response to the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that shows interest in overturning the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

The rally, planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, on the Coles County Courthouse steps, will have several speakers including chair of the Coles County Democratic Party, Mac White, and Jeannie Ludlow, an Eastern Illinois University English and women, gender and sexuality studies professor and abortion rights activist.

White said he hopes to share information with attendees about the Democrats who support abortion rights on the ballot for upcoming elections.

Ludlow said she wants to share her personal experiences, as well as the experiences of those who she has come in contact with as an abortion rights activist.

“As someone who has worked in abortion clinics and has had an abortion, I have seen first-hand how abortion can be a very positive moment in someone's life. I also believe that it is my duty to share what I have learned from clinic patients — too often, abortion conversations degenerate into abortion arguments, where we are all saying the same old things, ‘Prochoice! Prolife!’ over and over again," Ludlow said. “Working with abortion patients in clinic settings has taught me that abortion is not about prochoice or prolife. Abortion is about life and love and trying to do the best we can for ourselves and our families.”

White said he is concerned about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade because of the greater impacts it could have.

“Why is our country going backwards and what’s next,” White deliberated. “The impact on the poor and people of color will be detrimental.”

Ludlow said she is most concerned about people accepting the reduction of rights as a protection of rights.

She said that she hopes to see people in attendance fight back against the anti-abortion movement.

“Abortion is a controversial topic of discussion and a highly stigmatized experience. The anti-abortion movement is empowered by the power of the controversy and our fear of stigma. The majority of people in the U.S. report that they want abortion to remain legal. Our numbers are no match for the antiabortion movement's money and power, though, unless we come out and stand together, showing them that the controversy and the stigma will not silence us,” she said.

