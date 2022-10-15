Community makes big impact at SBL Hospice Binga

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice Binga was a great success, as the SBL Health Foundation raised more than $32,000 to support an endowment for the new Hospice House under construction on the main campus at SBL.

The Hospice House will be a 14,470 square-foot facility complete with eight private suites, a family gathering space, beautiful landscaping and more to help make patients’ last days as comfortable as possible.

Kim Lockart, SBL special events officer, said she is grateful for everyone who supported SBL Hospice Binga. “Everyone who attended Binga, or who donated to the event, are helping to provide comfort and end-of-life care to our patients and their families. Thank you to everyone who made the night special.”