Community makes big impact at SBL Hospice Binga

  • 0
SBL Hospice binga donation

SBL President and CEO Kim Uphoff is pictured talking with community members at the Hospice Binga event.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice Binga was a great success, as the SBL Health Foundation raised more than $32,000 to support an endowment for the new Hospice House under construction on the main campus at SBL.

The Hospice House will be a 14,470 square-foot facility complete with eight private suites, a family gathering space, beautiful landscaping and more to help make patients’ last days as comfortable as possible.

Kim Lockart, SBL special events officer, said she is grateful for everyone who supported SBL Hospice Binga. “Everyone who attended Binga, or who donated to the event, are helping to provide comfort and end-of-life care to our patients and their families. Thank you to everyone who made the night special.”

Rotary pancake breakfast part of EIU Homecoming parade

Other important supporters of the evening were the Hospice Binga sponsors. SBL thanks this year’s title sponsors: Blake’s Shining Star and the Durdel Family; Cromwell Media; Grunloh Construction Inc; and Washington Savings Bank for their generous support. SBL also thanks Event Sponsors: Floyd and Marilyn Miller, and Laborer’s Local 159; and Bereavement Sponsors: Roger & Ann Beck, PhD; J.J. Collins; Tom Comer Family; The Gagliardo Family; William Hill, PhD; Linda K. Keeler; Mr. & Mrs. Paul McKillip; Slumberland Furniture; and Bill & Kim Uphoff for their compassionate gifts.

