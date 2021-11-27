Couple raffles off wedding dances to raise funds for SBL Regional Cancer Center

MATTOON — Couples often memorialize loved ones who have passed away at their wedding. Cassie and Robert Elliott felt the same calling as they prepared for their wedding on Oct. 9.

Instead of doing a dollar dance, they raffled off a dance with each of them to support the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center in honor of Cassie’s late uncle, Tim Bodle, who lost a grueling, year-long battle to esophageal cancer in July 2019.

“I wanted to find a way for him to be there with us, without him being there with us. Uncle Tim was the type of guy who would give the shirt off his back to someone who needed it. He always pushed me to be the best I could be, and I cherish my memories with him for that,” Cassie stated.

As long-term care and hospice nurses, Robert and Cassie, RN, Lincolnland Hospice, both intimately see how families struggle through chemotherapy, especially during COVID-19 when people could not see each other.

“We decided that no matter the amount, we wanted to give back to help people find a ride to chemo or pay for a meal. Anything to make the experience just a little less terrible,” Cassie insisted.

Built in 2016, the Regional Cancer Center provides inpatient and outpatient care to all cancer patients in a convenient, comfortable and efficient manner. The Regional Cancer Center uses the most advanced technology and our expert cancer care team has the best minds to help our patients in their fight to beat cancer.

“Even at their sickest, patients talk about the Regional Cancer Center with a smile on their faces. The staff keeps things positive through treatment and that leaves a lasting impression,” Cassie said.

For more information about the SBL Regional Cancer Center, please call 217 258-2250. For more information about the SBL Health Foundation, please contact Amy Card, Foundation director, at 217 258-2511.

