Critical Care Nurse honored with SBLHC Daisy Award

MATTOON — Critical Care Nurse Natalie Earnest, RN, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln on Sept. 29.

Earnest was nominated by two granddaughters who were grateful for the compassionate care she provided to their grandmother at the end of her life. In their nomination letter, the granddaughters wrote:

“Natalie was our grandmother’s nurse in the Critical Care Unit for the final two nights of her life. To say that Natalie embodies the Sarah Bush Lincoln standards is an understatement. She is a very compassionate and skilled nurse. She was very attentive to our grandmother’s needs – and ours. She went out of her way to call us when her shift ended to give us a report of how grandma’s night was. She was at her side – and ours – during her final hours, caring for her medical needs, which were many, while also taking care of her and all of us as if we were her own family.