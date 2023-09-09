CHARLESTON — Senior Education Ministries Inc., in partnership with Coles County Council on Aging's LifeSpan Center, has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Friday, Sept. 15.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800N in Charleston.

The featured speaker will be Hannah Dukeman of SBL Bonutti Clinic.

Dukeman joined the SBL endocrinology team in 2022, where she also cares for patients at the SBL Family Medical Center in Mattoon, working alongside endocrinologist Sathya Subbiah, MD.

Endocrinology involves treatment of disorders and other issues related to glands and the hormones they make, as well as metabolism and all the biochemical processes that make the body function, including how the body changes food into energy and how it grows.

Dine with a Doc, held the third Friday of each month at the LifeSpan Center, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.