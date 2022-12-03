Dine With a Doc event scheduled in Charleston

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Senior Education Ministries, Inc., in partnership with the Coles County Council on Aging's LifeSpan Center, has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Friday, Dec. 16.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston.

The featured speaker will be Angela Azor MD, HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in Mattoon

Dine with a Doc, held the first Friday of each month, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150.

