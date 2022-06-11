Dine With a Doc event scheduled in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Senior Education Ministries, Inc., in partnership with the Coles County Council on Aging's LifeSpan Center, has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Friday, June 17.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston.

The featured speaker will be Angie Stewart of SBL Family Medical Center. She is an advanced practice registered nurse, and specializes in family medicine and family practice.

Dine with a Doc, held the first Friday of each month, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150.

