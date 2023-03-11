CHARLESTON — Senior Education Ministries Inc., in partnership with Coles County Council on Aging's LifeSpan Center, has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Friday, March 17.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800N in Charleston.

The featured speaker will be Erin Rachford with Traditions Health Home and Hospice Care of Forsyth. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who has spent her career in hospice and oncology.

Dine with a Doc, held the third Friday of each month at the LifeSpan Center, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.