CHARLESTON — Senior Education Ministries Inc., in partnership with Coles County Council on Aging's LifeSpan Center, has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Friday, May 19.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800N in Charleston.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Bernie Ranchero, HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, Mattoon.
Dine with a Doc, held the third Friday of each month at the LifeSpan Center, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.
Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the LifeSpan Center at 217-639-5150.
