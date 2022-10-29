 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dine With a Doc event scheduled in Sullivan

  • 0

SULLIVAN — Senior Education Ministries, Inc., in partnership with the Coles County Council on Aging's LifeSpan Center, has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mid-Illinois Senior Services Inc.-Moultrie County Senior Center, 114 E. Jefferson St., Sullivan.

The featured speaker will be Cindy Foster, Sarah Bush Lincoln registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Celebrate National Family Caregiver Month in November

Dine with a Doc, held the first Tuesday of each month, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Mid-Illinois Senior Services Inc.-Moultrie County Senior Center at 217-728-8521.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News