Dine With a Doc event scheduled in Sullivan

SULLIVAN — Senior Education Ministries, Inc. has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mid-Illinois Senior Services Inc.-Moultrie County Senior Center, 114 E. Jefferson St., Sullivan.

The featured speaker will be Dr. William Hemmer, clinic director, Tuscola Pain and Wellness Center.

Dine with a Doc, held the first Tuesday of each month, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.