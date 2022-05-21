 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dine With a Doc event scheduled in Sullivan

SULLIVAN — Senior Education Ministries, Inc. in partnership with the Sullivan community has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Tuesday, June 7.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Max J. Knight Community Building Banquet Hall at Mason Point, located at One Masonic Way. The featured speaker will be Dr. Angela Azor, HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care-Mattoon.

Dine with a Doc, held the first Tuesday of every month, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch. In addition to the helpful health information, there will be door prizes and a free blood pressure check.

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Mason Point at 217-728-4394.

