Dine With a Doc event scheduled in Sullivan

SULLIVAN — Senior Education Ministries, Inc., in partnership with the Coles County Council on Aging's LifeSpan Center, has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Tuesday, August 2.

The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mid-Illinois Senior Services Inc.-Moultrie County Senior Center, 114 E. Jefferson St., Sullivan.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD SBL Family Medical Center - Nephrology. With three decades of experience he specializes in Internal Medicine dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of internal diseases.

Dine with a Doc, held the first Friday of each month, is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.