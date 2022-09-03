Dine With a Doc events scheduled in Mattoon and Shelbyville

MATTOON — Senior Education Ministries, Inc., has scheduled two Dine with a Doc events.

Thee are scheduled for:

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at the Shelby County Senior Center, 325 E, North 9th St, Shelbyville.

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, at the, LifeSpan Center, 11021 East County Road 800N Charleston.

The featured speaker for the Shelbyville meeting will be orthopedic surgeon Timothy Gray of the SBL Bonutti Clinic, Effingham.

The featured speaker for the Mattoon meeting will be Cindy Foster, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Dine with a Doc is a free educational program that welcomes local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.