Dine with a Doc returns to Sullivan

SULLIVAN — Senior Education Ministries, Inc. in partnership with the Sullivan community has scheduled Dine with a Doc for Tuesday, May 3.

It will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Max J. Knight Community Building Banquet Hall at Mason Point, located at One Masonic Way.

Future Dine with a Doc events will be held on the first Tuesday of every month.

Dine with a Doc is a free educational program that welcomes the local senior citizens to get information and get questions answered on a variety of topics while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

Various community businesses also participate by donating door prizes or providing complimentary lunch for you to enjoy and learn about ways they may help you as well.

The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of improving their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed choice about their healthcare. At times, as seniors express an interest, "Docs" other than those that are medical doctors may be featured as presenters.

This month by special request, please join them in welcoming Greg Spillman, Director of the SBLHS Wound Center.

Lunch will be complimentary and provided courtesy of Sullivan Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

The event will begin with an opening prayer and Veterans in attendance will be recognized for their service and dedication to our country followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to start off the program. There will be various Health Care Providers present to share information about their services and provide Door prizes for participants to win.

Additionally provided free of charge at every Dine with a Doc is a “Wellness Clinic” to provide you with blood pressure information to take back to your doctor.

Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required and can be made by contacting Mason Point at 217-728-4394.

The Dine with A Doc program welcomes community participation. Organizers are open to suggestions regarding physicians and businesses to include in the future.

Please contact Lori Aplin RN at 1-812-230-7772 if you’d like more information or to offer your suggestions for the Dine with a Doc Program.

