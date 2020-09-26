Drive-through community flu clinics new to Mattoon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — No need to even leave the car to get a flu shot in Mattoon as Carle includes drive-through times on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 29 and 30.

Families out and about can stop by between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day at Carle Mattoon on Hurst Drive, 2512 Hurst Drive, as a convenient way for adults and children (6 and older) to get their flu shots.

“We’re offering the most hassle-free way this year,” said Michael Smith, MD, medical director of Carle Regional Emergency Management System and associate medical director of Health Alliance. “We can’t remove the sting of a shot, but we can make the process as painless as possible.”

High dose flu shots will be available only for those 65 years of age and older.

Carle requires a mask for anyone over the age of 2 at the drive through clinic. Also, adults are asked to wear clothing that provides easy access by medical personnel to an arm while toddlers should wear shorts or clothing that provides easy access to a thigh while they are inside a vehicle.