Drive-through community flu clinics new to Mattoon

MATTOON — No need to even leave the car to get a flu shot in Mattoon as Carle includes drive-through times on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 29 and 30.
Families out and about can stop by between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day at Carle Mattoon on Hurst Drive, 2512 Hurst Drive, as a convenient way for adults and children (6 and older) to get their flu shots.
“We’re offering the most hassle-free way this year,” said Michael Smith, MD, medical director of Carle Regional Emergency Management System and associate medical director of Health Alliance. “We can’t remove the sting of a shot, but we can make the process as painless as possible.”
High dose flu shots will be available only for those 65 years of age and older.
Carle requires a mask for anyone over the age of 2 at the drive through clinic. Also, adults are asked to wear clothing that provides easy access by medical personnel to an arm while toddlers should wear shorts or clothing that provides easy access to a thigh while they are inside a vehicle.
No appointment is necessary at the community flu clinics. Carle Physician Group patients may choose direct billing and must bring their clinic number and insurance card to do so. Medicare patients must bring their Medicare cards for direct billing. Non-Medicare or non-Carle Physician Group patients should be prepared to pay at the time of service.
Seasonal flu shots cost $40; high-dose flu shots cost $70. Carle will not offer nasal FluMist.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends flu vaccines for persons age 6 months and older.
Your primary care provider also offers flu shots. For more information, call Carle Mattoon on Hurst at 217-258-5900, or the Carle flu hotline at 217-326-5000 or visit carle.org/flu.
