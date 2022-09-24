Drive-through flu clinics set in Mattoon

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Carle Health is offering community influenza vaccine drive-through clinics from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4-5, at 2512 Hurst Dr., Mattoon.

“Receiving a seasonal flu shot before flu begins to spread in communities and the holiday season kicks off is key to protecting against catching and spreading the virus," said Dr. Aja Lystila, associate medical director of Primary Care Access.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu shot every season. Each year the vaccine is updated to protect against viruses circulating during the upcoming flu season. 

It takes the body about two weeks after vaccination to develop antibodies that protect against flu.

