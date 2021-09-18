East Central Illinois Alcoholics Anonymous to hold Soberfest

CHAMPAIGN — Local organizers for East Central Illinois Alcoholics Anonymous District 12 will be holding "Soberfest," Saturday, Oct. 2, for adults and teens who want to stay sober, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first speaker at 9:30 a.m., and the final speaker finishes at 6 p.m.

At this event, A.A. members with long-term sobriety will share their stories about recovery. A discussion with a panel of A.A. members will be also featured, along with an inventory workshop, and a raffle. Breakfast and lunch will be also be provided.

Hear stories from alcoholics about their lives before and after A.A., build fellowship and a sense of community amongst people trying to stay sober and get sober

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by contacting Stephen at 217-549-8880. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Alcoholics Anonymous District 12 holds regular meetings and events in Champaign, Urbana, Bondville, Savoy, Rantoul, Charleston, Mahomet Mattoon, Monticello, Danville, Tuscola, and Tolono.

If you have a problem with alcohol, contact East Central Illinois A.A. at their 24/7 hotline 217-373-4200 or at aa-eci.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.