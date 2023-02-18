EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Elks 1016, in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Thursday, March 9.

The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

The Elks will hold the clinic at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic, 1303 W. Evergreen Ave., Effingham. Dr. Timothy Gray will be the clinician in charge.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.