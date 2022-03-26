Effingham family donates to SBL Bonutti Clinic and Hospice House

MATTOON — Mike and Jayne Genta of Effingham recently donated to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation. A portion of the donation is designated to the Foundation’s campaign: The most important home you’ll ever build, to support the new SBL Hospice House.

A plaque at the entrance to a private patient suite will recognize Mike and Jayne for their donation. The remaining funds will benefit the new SBL Bonutti Clinic, part of which opened Feb. 14. A plaque recognizing their donation will also be placed there.

“Jayne and I chose to donate to both of these projects because of the impact they’ll have on residents in our community, and in all communities served by Sarah Bush Lincoln,” Genta explained. “Not only are we proud to be a part of this beautiful new Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic, we’re also thrilled to be able to support the hospice house. I encourage everyone who is able, to donate to this special project. Hospice touches all of our lives at some point and it’s a great way to be part of something new to this region and help countless families throughout Central and Southern Illinois for years to come, at a critical time in their lives.

Construction on the $8 million house will begin in early summer. The SBL Health Foundation is raising $1 million to help offset costs of construction and $1.5 million to fund an endowment.

While most insurance companies pay for care in a hospice house, they don’t pay room and board. Earnings from the endowment will help those without resources pay for their stay. The hospice house will provide an option for patients of Lincolnland Hospice who don’t want to pass away in a nursing home or hospital, or at their own home, allowing plenty of space for making final memories. It will also offer respite care, providing short-term relief for caregivers who may become ill or need relief from demands of in-home care. Lincolnland Hospice serves more than 20 Central and Southern Illinois counties.

The SBL Bonutti Clinic opens in three phases. On Feb. 14, orthopedic and occupational medicine clinics, interventional pain clinic and diagnostic imaging opened, followed on Feb. 21 with the opening of physical and occupational therapy. The internal medicine clinic, pediatrics, walk-in clinic and lab open in late summer. A donor open house will be held after the entire building is occupied.

“We’re so very grateful to Mike and Jayne for this incredible pledge, with gifts ultimately totaling $25,000. Their donation to the hospice house campaign will truly help families as they say their final goodbyes to loved ones, in this special place,” Foundation Director Amy Card said. “At the same time, we’re thankful that the Gentas have also supported the SBL Bonutti Clinic project which we’re so proud to bring to Effingham and the surrounding region. We’re thankful that they’re so supportive of our efforts to provide extraordinary care across the region.”

To donate to the Hospice House Campaign, contact Card at 217-258-2511 or acard@sblhs.org or any member of the campaign committee: Kyle Banks, Vanessa Banks, Ann Beck, Dr. Lucas Catt, Ron Diepholz, Joe Dively, Scott Eggleston, Mike Genta, Tom Grunloh, Barbara Hall, John Inyart, Carla Jackson, Jay Markwell, Tracey McCord, Dr. Louis Schwing, Michael Smith, Debbie Sparks, and Tony Sparks.

