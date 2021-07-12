Effingham hand surgeon group to join Sarah Bush Lincoln

MATTOON — The Southern Illinois Hand Center, a group of surgeons based in Effingham, will join Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Aug. 2.

“We are so pleased for this renowned surgical group to join Sarah Bush Lincoln," said Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker. "The Southern Illinois Hand Center has earned a wide reputation for excellence and innovation through more than 30 years it has been providing excellent care to the region. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The group includes surgeons Nash Naam, Patrick Stewart and Lisa Sasso.

The surgeons are transitioning to Sarah Bush to lessen the toll that administrative responsibilities have on their workload.

“My vision has always been to devote 100 percent of my time and energy to my patients’ care," Naam said. "The practice became so busy, and the regulations became so complex and confusing that we needed to give the administrative responsibilities to someone else in order to devote ourselves completely to taking care of our patients."

"The changing landscape and regulatory burdens of healthcare has put the private practice of medicine on the endangered species list," Stewart said. "In response to these changes we looked for an organization with the infrastructure and vision to brighten that horizon by bearing those ever-changing burdens and allow us to concentrate solely on the care of patients. SBL more than fulfilled those needs for us, but as importantly has the reputation and track record we could entrust our future, our patients and our community."

The Southern Illinois Hand Center will continue to provide hand and occupational therapy services to its patients. Their location will remain the same, at 901 Medical Park Dr., Effingham. Sarah Bush will be purchasing that location. Their phone number will also remain the same.

Oral maxillofacial surgeon Jay Swanson will remain in the building, but will not employed by Sarah Bush Lincoln.

