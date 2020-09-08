EIU counselor to speak on mental health and suicide awareness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM — Learn more about mental health, how to stay well in these stressful times as well as recognize warning signs in others with Samantha Kledzik, M.S., LPC, and Counselor with Eastern Illinois University, through an online program Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. with Effingham Public Library.

A new CDC survey found that almost 41 percent of respondents are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic -- both related to the coronavirus pandemic itself and the measures put in place to contain it, including physical distancing and stay-at-home orders.

“We know this year has been stressful for all of us on so many levels. It’s our goal with this presentation to give people a few simple tools to help them stay mentally healthy and in doing so, be better able to assist those around them,” explained Lisa Hutson, Reference and Programming Coordinator.

Register online at effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1. Once registered, you’ll receive an email with instructions for joining the online program.

