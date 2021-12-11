 Skip to main content
EIU’s National Resident Hall honorarium donates to Regional Cancer Center

SBL Dorm Center donate

Pictured, left to right: Amanda Wright, Jarrett Williams, Paige Thing, Brad Sandferer (advisor), Dennis Lusiana (advisor), and Alex Boyer, SBL patient care specialist

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Eastern Illinois University’ chapter of the National Resident Hall Honorarium raised $1,800 for the SBL Regional Cancer Center in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

In October, the group sold shirts, mugs, and hand sanitizer covered in breast cancer awareness logos. Some of the EIU housing staff volunteered to be pied in the face, which added to the fundraising effort.

Students join NRHH because they want to develop their leadership abilities and be involved in philanthropic causes. They conduct two fundraisers annually, as service is one of the NRHH pillars. The EIU chapter of the NRHH began donating to the SBL Regional Cancer Center in 2014, but this year, the group raised a record-breaking amount.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Easy DIY gifts this holiday season

"We are so grateful for the supportive, hard-working EIU students who give their time and energy to provide assistance to our SBL Regional Cancer Center patients. The funds donated by EIU's NRHH will help cover the cost of expensive medications or other drugs that help ease patients' pain," Kim Lockart, SBL special events officer, said.

For more information about the SBL Regional Cancer Center, please call 217 258-2250. For more information about charitable giving to SBL, please call the SBL Foundation at 217 258-2511.

