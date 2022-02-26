EZ Care in Marshall and Paris transitions back to Walk-in Clinic

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARSHALL — Appointments no longer will be required at Horizon Health EZ Care clinics in Paris and Marshall, beginning Tuesday, March 1.

Additionally, beginning Saturday, March 5, weekend hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations. Weekday hours are unchanged: Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“EZ Care started requiring appointments in September 2021 due to the COVID surge,” said Carrie Cunningham, EZ Care clinic manager. “We’re now transitioning back to EZ Care’s original purpose of being a walk-in clinic with no appointments needed.”

The change to EZ Care’s weekend hours is based on usage, Carrie said.

“Looking at data for the past three years, it makes sense,” she explained. “The majority of patients arrive early when the clinic first opens.”

EZ Care treats minor illnesses and non-emergent conditions, such as ear, nose and throat infections, flu symptoms, rashes, and bug bites. The clinics are open 362 days a year, with closings on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Build your health & fitness knowledge

