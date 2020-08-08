Face your older years with health, happiness, confidence

Sept. 10: Looking for the Funny Side of Life: “Humor has both physical and psychological health benefits,” says Hobbs-Curley. "It’s medicine for the soul.” Hobbs-Curley and Chelsey Byers, Extension family life educators, will demonstrate ways to use humor to cope with stress and changes in life. To register for this webinar go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-09-10-discover-healthy-aging-series-looking-funny-side-life

Sept.17: Finding Your Get Up and Go: Most everyone has days, or seasons of life, where it’s hard to find motivation to accomplish tasks. Belzer and Molly Hofer, Illinois Extension family life educators, help listeners hone in on what causes motivational ups and downs and give ideas on how to boost enthusiasm and increase productivity. To register for this webinar go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-09-17-discover-healthy-aging-series-finding-your-get-and-go

Sept. 24: Someday is Today — Live Your Bucket List: Live life to the fullest by checking off items on your bucket list. Beyers and Belzer challenge participants to put goals and dreams down on paper and actively pursue one bucket list item at a time. To register for this webinar go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-09-24-discover-healthy-aging-series-someday-today-live-your-bucket-list