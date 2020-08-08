Face your older years with health, happiness, confidence

URBANA — Age may just be a number, but 2020 is putting that statement to the test. University of Illinois Extension educators offer suggestions for handling the physical and emotional challenges of aging, especially in light of the current health challenges.
“Now more than ever, we could all use encouragement and practical ways to slow down and enjoy the art of healthy aging,” says Karla Belzer, Extension family life educator. “Throughout September, learn ways to face aging with confidence and positivity in a free online webinar series.”
Discover Healthy Aging begins Thursday, Sept. 3 and will give practical tips from research-based information to enhance the elder years. “Small changes can have a positive impact,” Belzer says. “This series targets the aging population, though it’s never too early to practice living well.”
Each of the four webinars begins at 10 a.m. each Thursday in September.
Webinar topics include:
Sept. 3: I’m Positive, I’m Aging: The series kicks off exploring the characteristics of positive aging with a discussion on ageism and the similarities of older and younger generations. Through these discussions, Cheri Burcham and Tessa Hobbs-Curley, Illinois Extension family life educators, stress the importance of positivity-infused lifestyle choices, friendships, and attitudes in healthy aging. To register for this webinar go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-09-03-discover-healthy-aging-series-im-positive-im-aging
Sept. 10: Looking for the Funny Side of Life: “Humor has both physical and psychological health benefits,” says Hobbs-Curley. "It’s medicine for the soul.” Hobbs-Curley and Chelsey Byers, Extension family life educators, will demonstrate ways to use humor to cope with stress and changes in life. To register for this webinar go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-09-10-discover-healthy-aging-series-looking-funny-side-life
Sept.17: Finding Your Get Up and Go: Most everyone has days, or seasons of life, where it’s hard to find motivation to accomplish tasks. Belzer and Molly Hofer, Illinois Extension family life educators, help listeners hone in on what causes motivational ups and downs and give ideas on how to boost enthusiasm and increase productivity. To register for this webinar go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-09-17-discover-healthy-aging-series-finding-your-get-and-go
Sept. 24: Someday is Today — Live Your Bucket List: Live life to the fullest by checking off items on your bucket list. Beyers and Belzer challenge participants to put goals and dreams down on paper and actively pursue one bucket list item at a time. To register for this webinar go to https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-09-24-discover-healthy-aging-series-someday-today-live-your-bucket-list
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in any of these programs, please contact Belzer at kbelzer@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.
For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit their website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/index.html or call them at 217- 345-7034.
