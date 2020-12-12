FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Acknowledge joy and grief this holiday season

• Guided Meditation– Find a comfortable seat. Place your left hand down on your left knee, and your right hand down on your right knee. Take a few calming breaths to settle in. Turn your left palm up and begin to picture in your mind a positive force in your life. It might be a friend, family member, pet or deity. Begin to notice the sensations on the left side of your body as you feel the support from this loving presence. When ready, place the left palm face down and turn the right palm up. Now bring to mind a circumstance, relationship or memory that is a source of grief or sorrow. Without judgement, feel the sensations on the right side of your body. If this becomes difficult, remind yourself that you are safe, and this is just a feeling that will pass. When ready, return the right palm back down to the knee. Feel the groundedness and stability of both hands on top of the knees. Lastly, turn both palms upward at the same time. Picture the positive force on the left, and the feelings of grief on the right. Stay curious as you welcome both. Trust that you can hold space in your body and mind for both joy and sorrow. Bring both hands together in front of the heart as you release all images from the mind and take a few calming breaths.