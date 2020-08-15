FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Additional ways to build your resilience

• Have good support systems. When faced with adversity, resilient people do not feel they have to struggle on their own. They know they have other people and support to help them. They feel a sense of belonging and connectedness and have strong relationships with others. Having social support systems are important to individuals – research links the presence of social support to successful overall psychological well-being. Having social supports contributes to improved cognitive function and memory and also reduces stress and lowers blood pressure. During this pandemic, we can still stay connected with others through phone calls, texts, e-mails, and videoconferencing apps.

• Have vision and purpose. This provides motivation and meaning to each and every day.

• Practice good communication, which will assist in meeting life’s challenges, help resolve conflict, and promote loyalty and trust.

• Take a balanced approach to work including disengaging from work when they are “off the clock.” According to Author/Columnist Harvey Mackay ““Decide what your priorities are and how much time you’ll spend on them. If you don’t, someone else will.” They find a more balanced way to work that will help eliminate spillover and make them more productive.