FACTS FOR FAMILIES: 'Age My Way' is theme for Older Americans Month 2022

We traditionally celebrate Older Americans Month (OAM) each May. OAM is a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons in our country, in particular those who defended our country.

Every President since Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to older persons in their communities.

OAM is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs, and other activities. Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities – as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more. Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it – and there is no “right” way. That’s why the theme for Older Americans Month (OAM) 2022 is "Age My Way."

While Age My Way will look different for each person, here are common things everyone can consider as they get older:

• Planning: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you.

• Engagement: Remain involved and contribute to your community through work, volunteer, and/or civic participation opportunities.

• Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies, and customize supports to help you better age in place.

• Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.

There is a great website found at www.ACL.gov/oam developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living that is dedicated to the celebration of OAM. There is also a phone number available at 202-401-4634 if unable to connect online.

There are wonderful resources, ideas, activities and even marketing materials to use for this special month. Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone.

